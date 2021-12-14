Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel announced on Monday, Dec. 13, that he has suspended his campaign for New York state attorney general and will instead seek reelection to represent the 33rd Assembly District in southeast Queens.

Vanel’s announcement comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James dropped out of the race for governor last week, saying she will instead seek reelection to the office to complete a number of important investigations and cases that are underway.

In a video released on Monday, Vanel said he supports the work and investigations that James is leading in the office of attorney general.

While he hasn’t had much time on his statewide campaign, Vanel says he was able to meet many New Yorkers across the state and fight for the issues that are important to them.

In his reelection campaign to represent the 33rd Assembly District — which includes the neighborhoods of Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Queens Village, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park — Vanel said he will fight for those same issues.

“I will focus on economic justice, public safety and consumer protection for all New Yorkers,” Vanel said. “I am truly humbled by all the support that I have received from my family, supporters and New Yorkers across the state. My work continues. Thank you.”

In his campaign for state attorney general, Vanel had vowed to be a voice for the voiceless, fighting for protection for homeowners and tenants from predatory loans, foreclosures and eviction. His agenda had also included closing the digital divide and ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to affordable, quality broadband internet access; fighting back against online and telemarketing scams targeting the elderly; and championing environmental justice.

Vanel is the chair of the Assembly Subcommittee on Internet and New Technology, where he works to ensure that the state is prepared to regulate and leverage emerging technologies like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and more.