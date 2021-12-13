Queens lawmaker partners with local organization and food pantry for children’s toy and coat drive in Glendale

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This holiday season, Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering with Angels 4 Autism and the Sacred Heart Food Pantry for a coat and toy drive to benefit children in the Glendale community.

The coat and toy drive will run through Monday, Dec. 20, which will give organizers time to wrap and display the toys and coats before Sacred Heart distributes them to families in need.

The organizations will accept any donations from individuals interested in the cause. Donations can be dropped directly to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, located at 77-05 84th St. in Glendale by using the Covenant Yard on 77th Street; to the Angels 4 Autism office at 71-19 80th St. located inside Atlas Park Mall or to Addabbo’s Middle Village Office located at 66-85 73rd Pl.

“It is disheartening to see a child go without a coat during the cold winter months, especially as a parent myself, so I am proud to be a partner and open up my office as a drop-off location for this event,” Addabbo said. “And what could be better than giving a child a coat for the winter? Also donating a toy they can play with on Christmas Day. I have done several food drives with the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, and it is an amazing organization with even better people that help the needy of the community all year round. I am grateful that Angels 4 Autism reached out to my office and offered me a partnership in this event and the chance to help some kids this holiday season.”

Angels 4 Autism is organized by the United States Speciality Sports Association (USSSA) with the purpose to raise autism awareness. To raise awareness within the communities, Angels 4 Autism hosts a series of athletic events with the expected participation exceeding 75,000 players, fans, coaches, parents, umpires and representatives from the local autism community in these locations. They are dedicated in supporting inclusiveness and financial assistance to anyone who struggles with autism.

“We have all been through so much over the last two years, but we still have a lot to be grateful for,” said Denny Flores of Angels 4 Autism. “This holiday season, we hope to spread the love and help people of our communities, especially the children in need.”

The Sacred Heart Church in Glendale established the Sacred Heart Food Pantry in 1992 as a resource for parishioners and residents of the community to supplement much needed food items for families who need assistance. The pantry is primarily stocked by donations of non-perishable food items donated by families, individuals, schools and local companies and corporations.