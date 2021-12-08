St. Albans gunman gets 17 years in 2017 fatal shooting of young camp counselor

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A St. Albans man will spend more than a decade and a half in jail for the shooting death of a Cambria Heights camp counselor in 2017, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jonel Lattore, 38, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first degree last month before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder.

Katz said that on the evening of Aug. 15, 2017, Teriana Holcombe was walking to her Cambria Heights home from a store with several other people, including a friend who earlier in the day had been involved in a physical altercation with Lattore.

As Holcombe walked away from a deli at the corner of 198th Street Murdock Avenue, a man from another group yelled out at her group, and when the two groups began arguing, Lattore pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. One bullet struck Holcombe in the head.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Holcombe was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Following an investigation, detectives picked up Lattore 10 days after the fatal shooting.

“This senseless shooting took the life of a young woman, a devastating blow for her family and loved ones,” Katz said. “The defendant pleaded guilty and has now been ordered to prison by the court as punishment for this meaningless death.”

Justice Holder sentenced Lattore to a determinate term of 17 years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.