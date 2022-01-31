Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A free COVID-19 testing event will take place in Forest Hills on Sunday, Feb. 6. The event is hosted by state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Toby Ann Stavisky.

The team at Valhalla Medics will be at the Beth Gavriel Bukharian Jewish Center, located at 66-35 108th Street in Forest Hills, to provide free antibody tests from 12 to 2 p.m.

“As the Omicron variant continues to spread through New York, it is vital that we continue to keep on top of our health, and checking your COVID antibodies is an easy way to make sure that you are protected,” Addabbo said. “These free antibody testing events were by far the most popular events we held in 2021, and I hope to see that same success as we bring this event series back in 2022.”

Rapid Ig/IgM antibody tests will be given using a finger prick to draw a small bead of blood. After about a 10-minute wait, patients are given a form with a write-up of their results, signed by a technician. These IgG/IgM tests detect and differentiate between the presence of the short-term (IgM) and the long-term (IgG) antibodies.

“Readily available vaccination and booster shots have done wonders in mitigating the health risks of COVID-19,” Stavisky said. “However, many people still have anxiety about whether or not they’re protected. This free and quick antibody test provides peace of mind for those concerned about exposure to the virus. Thank you to Senator Addabbo and Valhalla Medics for putting together this event.”

Insurance is not necessary for this testing event. Anyone who wishes to participate can register by calling Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111 to secure a spot. Walk-ins are also welcomed.