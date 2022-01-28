NYPD searching for gun-toting perp who menaced housekeeper at Elmhurst motel

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are on the lookout for a gun-wielding creep who allegedly menaced a housekeeper at a local motel in December.

Authorities say that at around 1:15 in the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 29, inside the Elmhurst Lodge, located at 90-51 51st Ave., a 46-year-old woman informed a man that she was going to clean his room.

The man exited the room but remained in the doorway watching as she cleaned the room. The man allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating while watching her, police said.

The man then showed a handgun and made a hand gesture for her to remain quiet as he began walking toward her, according to authorities. The victim, fearing for her safety, ran past the suspect and out of the room. The suspect exited the motel and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect, who is described as an adult with a dark complexion, medium build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.