Queens lawmaker partners with Woodside school for winter and coat drive

Queens Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering with P.S. 229 in Woodside for a winter coat and food drive to benefit families in the community during the cold season.

The senator’s office is currently collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, scarfs and boots, as well as any non-perishable food items until Monday, Jan. 31.

All of the items will be brought to P.S. 229, located at 67-25 51st Road, to be distributed to local families in need.

“I am happy to open my offices up to drop off locations for this great community event,” Addabbo said. “Helping families stay warm during the frigid winter months is something we can all get behind. We always hear from our local food pantries that they get plenty of food during the holiday season, but the rest of the year it can be more difficult to bring in donations. I want to thank the generous members of the community for their continued support in helping local families in need.”

Addabbo’s Howard Beach office is located at 159-53 102nd St., and his Middle Village office is located at 66-85 73rd Place.

The hours of operation for both offices are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Addabbo’s office can also be reached at 718-738-1111.