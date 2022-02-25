Quantcast
Elderly Corona man killed while cycling near Flushing Meadow Corona Park: NYPD

Flushing Meadows Corona Park
An elderly Corona man was killed while cycling after hitting a road obstruction on Thursday night. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

An elderly man was killed while cycling into a road obstruction in Corona Thursday evening.

Lin Wen-Chiang, 77, of 43rd Avenue, was riding his bike near Flushing Meadows Corona Park around 11:13 p.m. when he struck an unidentified object in the road near 40th Drive and 95th Street, police said.

The collision caused the victim to fall off of the bike and strike his head. EMS responded to the scene and transported him to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

