NYPD removes anti-semitic graffiti on Forest Hills dental office window

Anti-semitic graffiti that was scrawled across the front window of a Forest Hills dental office on Saturday, Feb. 12, has been removed by police officers from the NYPD 112th Precinct, according to Councilwoman Lynn Schulman’s office.

The window of the dental clinic at 68-55 Harrow St. was vandalized with hate-filled words that said “F*** Jews” in black marker.

The anti-semitic graffiti was found by a local rabbi after Shabbat on Saturday night, according to Schulman.

The Councilwoman tweeted a photo of the vandalized window saying, “There is no place for this disgusting anti-semitic vandalism anywhere.”

Schulman reported the incident to the NYPD 112th Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, which are investigating the incident.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards took to Twitter saying, “There are no words to accurately describe how hideous and vile this is. Hate cannot be accepted anywhere, but especially not in the World’s Borough.”

Richards added, “If you spew anti-semitism or hate in our borough, you will be caught. You will be prosecuted. You will never win.”

State Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, Congresswoman Grace Meng and Senator Joseph Addabbo issued a joint statement thanking the NYPD 112 Precinct for their quick response in regards to the matter.

“The anti-semitic graffiti found on Saturday night has no place in Queens or anywhere in our society. We will not tolerate this hate. Our offices have been in contact with the 112th Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit. We stand united with our Jewish community,” the lawmakers said.

This past weekend, Mayor Eric Adams encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out to the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.

“This would be disgusting anytime but it’s especially outrageous as we come to the end of Shabbos. We won’t let this vicious hatred go unanswered in our city,” Adams tweeted.