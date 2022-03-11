Queens lawmaker secures nearly $10 million in federal funding for local projects

Nearly $10 million in federal funding has been secured for 10 crucial projects throughout Queens under the new government spending package which passed the House on Wednesday night, Congresswoman Grace Meng announced on Thursday, March 10.

The legislation is now expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The government spending package includes 12 separate bills that provide funding for projects and programs in many different areas helping middle class families with the cost of living, creating American jobs, supporting the vulnerable and working to help small businesses that are key to the city’s economic future.

Meng obtained a total of $9,579,000, and the 10 projects will directly benefit Queens residents and the following institutions below:

New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst ($3,000,000): Renovation of its delivery unit to provide a comfortable family-centered environment, one which meets current privacy standards.

Queens College ($1,850,000): For a Wastewater Epidemiology Training Laboratory (WETLAB) project to develop strategies to detect dangerous pathogens in wastewater including coronaviruses.

For Flushing and Ridgewood YMCA ($1,000,000): Enhancing youth and community development programs.

New York City Health + Hospitals/Queens ($1,000,000): To build an outpatient dialysis center.

New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst ($800,000): For a transcranial magnetic therapy suite which will provide a new service for mental health treatment to patients.

For a Flushing Hospital Medical Center ($750,000): For a women’s imaging suite to help promote early cancer detection and other diagnostic services.

Waterfront Alliance’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park ($531,000) : A Hub for Climate Resilience project to support the development of community-based resiliency projects related to climate change.

Make the Road New York ($400,000): For adult education services, like civics courses and other critical wraparound services, for local immigrants.

Ohel Kissena Boulevard Residence Rehabilitation Project( $233,000) in Kew Gardens: Upgrading facilities at Ohel’s residence for the developmentally disabled.

Selfhelp Community Services ($15,000): Which has locations in Flushing, Bayside, Maspeth and Forest Hills — For nutrition and emotional wellness activities for local seniors.

Meng, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said she is incredibly pleased to have fought for and obtained the important funding for her district.

“This money will go a long way toward making Queens healthier, safer, stronger and even more resilient. As we continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must build back stronger and ensure we have the resources that our communities need and deserve. I look forward to the government spending package being enacted into law,” Meng said.