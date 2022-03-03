Resorts World NYC launches mobile sports betting app in time for March Madness

With March Madness set to tip-off in less than two weeks, Resorts World New York City has launched its new safe and fast mobile sports betting app.

Resorts WorldBET successfully accepted its first wager in New York Thursday morning, marking its introduction as an online betting brand and operator in the United States.

Resorts WorldBET allows New Yorkers to wager from the comfort of home with same-game parlays. For Genting America’s East, Resort World’s parent company, the debut marks its entry into online wagering in New York State that has smashed national records since its inception in January.

“This is something our players and sports enthusiasts have wanted for a long time, and we’re excited to say Resorts World New York has mobile sports betting,” Genting America’s East President Robert DeSalvio said. “From our experience in having a Sportsbook in both our Catskills and Las Vegas properties, we were able to take feedback from our players and deliver what New Yorkers really want in a mobile sports betting app. By partnering with an innovative product and technology-focused company in PointsBet as our platform provider, we believe Resorts WorldBET will only add to our success.”

To download Resorts WorldBET, go to Resorts WorldBET.com, choose your app store and download the app to your device. New members receive a risk-free of up to $500. Users of the app must be 21 or older and physically in the state of New York during any time of play.

“For us, it’s all about providing a complete world-class gaming experience and delivering the latest technology to our guests and loyal customers,” Genting America’s East Chief Marketing Officer Darlene Monzo said. “Our players trust us, and we’re excited to provide a safe way for them to place their favorite sports bets through the Resorts WorldBET app, which they can do from the comfort of their couch, or in the big-screen environment of Bar 360 in Queens, or Sportsbook 360 at Resorts World Catskills.”

As part of the app’s launch, Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) has invested nearly one million dollars to install digital displays across the property to show all of the big games throughout the year. Genting Rewards members will be treated to exclusive offers in celebration of Resorts WorldBET. Members who show the app and make a minimum $25 deposit can take home free gifts. The offer is valid from Saturday, March 12 to Monday, April 4.

As part of Resorts World’s commitment to responsible gaming and technology, Resorts WorldBET’s advertising will feature a QR code provided by the New York State Gaming Commission which will deliver direct access to the Problem Gambling Resource Center.