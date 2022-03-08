Southeast Queens residents can nominate outstanding women in healthcare

Southeast Queens residents are being asked to help commemorate Women’s History Month as state Senator James Sanders recognizes frontline women in healthcare who worked so hard to improve their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with the Rochdale Village Community Relations Committee, Sanders will honor individuals who made great strides in their careers and hold the promise of a bright future in the healthcare industry.

Sanders is asking his constituents to nominate an outstanding woman in healthcare who has demonstrated extraordinary achievement in their work or community service.

“Women in healthcare save lives every day, especially as frontline workers during the pandemic, so it is only fitting that we honor them during Women’s History Month,” Sanders said. “Women are an important part of history and our lies. They are often the backbone of the family unit and globally provide strength in times of peril.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 11. To nominate a candidate from his district, click here.

Meanwhile, Sanders is seeking nominees to be honored with induction into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame. The honor was created to recognize and celebrate outstanding service members from the Empire State who has distinguished themselves both in the military and in civilian life.

Candidates must currently live in his district and they must have completed their military service. Nominations must include a biography of 350 words or more and a high-resolution headshot of the candidate, and other information including their rank at the time they completed their military service.

Nominations can be sent to the district office at costella@nysenate.gov.

All eligible candidates will be considered, but only one will be chosen as the official nominee to be inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame. Awards can be given posthumously, however, the candidate must have lived in the district at the time of his or her passing.

Click here to read the bio of last year’s honoree Clifton Stanley Diaz and watch a video presentation.

If you are a veteran or you know one that would like to be considered for the honor, call the district office at 718-523-3069.