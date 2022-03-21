Woman fondled inside Astoria Boulevard subway station: NYPD

A woman was allegedly groped inside the Astoria Boulevard subway station on Monday night and police from the 114th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for the man in what they say was an incident of sexual abuse.

The 29-year-old victim was standing in the mezzanine of the station just before 7:30 p.m. when the suspect approached her and proceeded to rub the woman’s rear end in “a sexual manner,” without permission to do so, police said.

The assailant then took off running in an unknown direction inside the station and there were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who is described as a man with a dark complexion and dark-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.