Glendale’s Finback Brewery to open new location in Long Island City luxury highrise

Finback Brewery will open its new taproom and on-site microbrewery in Long Island City later this year.

The Durst Organization announced that the Glendale-based brewery signed a 15-year lease to establish a 3,800-square-foot location in the Sven, the recently completed 67-story luxury residential tower at 29-59 Northern Blvd. on Queens Plaza North. It has a unique curved façade and wraps around the historic Clock Tower. At 762 feet, its height is second only to the Skyline Tower in Court Square just a few blocks to the south.

Founded in Glendale more than a decade ago by owners Basil Lee and Kevin Stafford, Finback joins a legion of breweries that have outposts in Long Island City including Big aLICe Brewing, Rockaway Brewing Company, LIC Beer Project, ICONYC and Fifth Hammer Brewing Company.

“Brewery taprooms have become important social spaces in the city and we are thrilled to become part of the LIC community,” Lee said. “The opportunity to create a destination at the iconic Sven deepens our Queens roots and we are particularly excited to showcase our mixed-fermentation sour ales that highlight New York fruits and ingredients. We look forward to creating a place for the community to enjoy some of our special beers and a destination to bring people to our home borough, Queens.”

Finback Brewery opened its second location last year in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The Durst Organization began leasing in November at the 958-unit building, which contains 288 income-restricted units. Sven combines first-rate amenities and modern design, with an emphasis on sustainability.

“Homegrown Queens brewery Finback will reimagine this iconic Queens space onto their newest location where residents and the community can gather to enjoy expertly crafted beer,” Durst Organization President Jonothan Durst said. “Long Island City has transformed into one of New York’ premier dining destinations and is home to some of the city’s best and most exciting microbreweries. Finback will be an excellent addition to the neighborhood and an amenity for Sven residents and the greater LIC area.”