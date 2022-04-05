Egg hunt, sheep shearing and more: Queens County Farm Museum offering variety of spring events for all

Queens County Farm Museum has announced its spring event schedule which includes the annual Barnyard Egg Hunt, Apple Blossom Carnival, Bee-A-Pollinator Earth Day Service, and the Sheep Shearing Festival.

With 325 years of continuous farming and as a model for biodiversity, Queens Farm features these iconic events to connect people to the 47-acre historic site and to celebrate the environment.

“Queens Farm is hopping this spring,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of the Queens County Farm Museum. “The Barnyard Egg Hunt kicks off our spring event season. Visitors can meet our new flock of hens, visit the alpaca, sheep, goats, steer and pigs as the farm bursts into bloom. It’s an egg-citing time in Queens!”

Here’s a lineup of this season’s events:

Barnyard Egg Hunt

For over 20 years, Queens County Farm Museum has hosted the largest egg hunt in Queens. Whiskers the Bunny will be ready for family photo ops and egg hunts will be ongoing throughout the day. Bring-your-own-basket is encouraged.

The Barnyard Egg Hunt also features a farm-wide scavenger hunt, Bunny Hop dancing, and egg-cellent local food vendors. Visitors can enjoy the farm’s animals and tour the 47-acre site on a hayride. Advance tickets only for this event; tickets are $12 for all ages and can be purchased at queensfarm.org.

Saturday, April 9, and Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bee-A-Pollinator Earth Day Service Day

This free program includes an afternoon of hands-on farm projects for all ages, highlighting simple ways to support Queens Farm and give back to Mother Earth. Tasks include sifting compost, a trash flash mob, spring garden prep and mulching apple trees.

The program also includes apiary talks with the farm’s resident beekeeper, a farm-wide scavenger hunt and free giveaways. For an additional fee, visitors can enjoy hayrides and feed the farm’s goats and sheep. In addition, Queens Farm will host weekly service days every Tuesday and Sunday through Nov. 1, 2022, for adults ages 18+ to work in the fields alongside Queens Farm’s farmers. Service Days at Queens Farm help foster New York City’s environmental citizens through education and volunteerism. The program is open to all ages and no previous farming or gardening experience is necessary. The Bee-A-Pollinator Earth Day Service Day is free and advance registration is required at queensfarm.org.

Friday, April 22, from noon to 4 p.m.

Apple Blossom Carnival

The farm’s orchard showcases the annual Apple Blossom Carnival, which runs for two consecutive weekends. Daily admission includes unlimited carnival rides and recycling crafts for kids at the Con Edison ecology booth. Visitors can enjoy hayrides, midway games and classic carnival fare from local food vendors. Advance tickets are $12.95–$21.95 for all ages and can be purchased at queensfarm.org.

April 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; April 30 and May 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

Sheep Shearing Festival

Time to get a little bit of country at the farm’s annual Sheep Shearing Festival. The farm’s flock of sheep will prepare for the warmer weather by getting their much-needed spring “haircuts.” Sheep shearing demos will be shown throughout the day.

This special event will highlight the cycle of fiber production with artisan wool spinning, natural dyeing and weaving demonstrations. The program also features the live bluegrass sounds of New Orleans-influenced Mama Juke. Farmer-led tours will detail the growing practices and mission of the farm across its 47-acre historic site. Queens Farm veggie seedlings and other annuals will be available to purchase for home gardens. Guests can see the farm’s animals, hop on a hayride, and enjoy tasty treats from local food vendors. Advance tickets only for this event; tickets are $12; $8 (ages 4-11) and can be purchased at queensfarm.org.

Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. There is free event parking and a bicycle rack is available on-site. Farm grounds and restrooms are accessible. For more information or to plan your visit, go to queensfarm.org or call 718-347-3276.