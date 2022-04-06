Police searching for suspect who allegedly slugged a 13-year-old with brass knuckles on L train last month

A 13-year-old boy was assaulted on an L train last month by an adult who used brass knuckles in the attack.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are on the lookout for the man who approached the youngster just after 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, onboard an L train at the Halsey Street station and slugged him in the face, unprovoked, with a set of brass knuckles causing a laceration to the victim’s eye, police said.

The suspect then exited the train and re-entered the same train a few cars down before taking off in an unknown direction. The 13-year-old boy refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailant Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion, approximately in his 30s, 6’2” tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.