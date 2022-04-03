Victoria’s Secrets: An extraordinary week

What a wondrous world it is to see Eric Adams rise to mayor in the greatest city on Earth. I feel privileged to know him!

Last week, I had the honor of visiting the historic and majestic City Hall building. Walking through the security “cabin,” I was struck by the powerful site of the building, sitting in the middle of Foley Square. It’s where our mayors and the City Council have conducted their business since 1803.

As I walked through the unguarded striking front doors, I was struck by the towering entrance foyer and the silence of the marble walls.

Standing in the massive rotunda, I turned to the right wing of the building where City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has an impressive office. The City Council also has their offices in that wing.

Coming back into the rotunda, when I turned to my left, that is where the mayor’s offices are located.

Walking through the iconic building, it was easy to feel all the history that has been made here.

Ingrid Lewis Martin, a longtime confidante and adviser to the mayor, greeted me and gave me a fast tour. Her office is contiguous to the mayor on one side and on the other side of the mayor’s office is an office belonging to Frank Carrone, the mayor’s chief of staff.

I shut my eyes and imagined all the powerful people who have passed through their doors. That day, the mayor was racing from one meeting in City Hall to another one outside. But I did get a warm hug in his new “home.”

It’s actually more of a home office because he’s a 24/7 mayor. He even has his own weight lifting equipment and ironing board, which allows him to look perfectly groomed all day, every day.

I was doubly grateful and appreciative that Mayor Adams is totally focused on bringing back our safe streets, something he has repeatedly said is his highest priority!

I’m asking all my readers to reach out to their elected city and state officials to help the mayor make us all feel that our city is safe again.

A powerful night of Power Women

Last Thursday, I was so proud to present “Vicki” awards to the Power Women of Manhattan.

I’m so grateful to my superb events team, who worked tirelessly to create the memorable night. Kudos to Elizabeth, Demetra, Toni, Joseph and Josh Levin!

My beautiful longtime friend Rosanna Scotto, an award-winning TV anchor and journalist who has been on “Good Day New York” since 1990, appearing every morning, is beloved by all her fans. Everyone wanted a photo with her!

She walked the red carpet first since she gets up at 3 a.m. every day. I was so happy to recognize her as one of our Power Women and honor her for award-winning work!

She had brought her cameraman to the event, and the next morning, I was delighted that they had taken snippets from the event and featured it on her early morning show. Check it out fox5ny.com/video/1050101.

Our diverse group of exceptional women and their guests — all being honored at Bryant Park Grill — got to hear from our distinguished Attorney General Letitia James, then Ingrid Lewis Martin and longtime friend Manhattan Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, all of whom were being honored.

As the women were introduced to each other during the “Power Hour,” I was impressed to hear about each person’s unique contributions to our communities.

These women have helped young people achieve their dreams. They are overseeing the rebirth of JFK Airport, leading law and lobbying firms and NYC & Company, the city’s tourism arm. Each is special in their own way, but they share the same drive, ambition and work ethic to make our world a better place!

Congratulations to the honorees!

My heart bursting with pride

Last week was the celebration of Purim, a Jewish holiday when we remember how Queen Esther saved the Jewish people from genocide.

There are celebrations and my kids attended a carnival at my daughter Elizabeth and my grandchildren’s synagogue, Congregation Tifereth Israel.

Jonah is about to celebrate his bar mitzvah and, in honor of it, he is raising money for All Hands and Hearts, a group that gives 95 cents of every dollar raised to help the most vulnerable children fleeing Ukraine.

I am so proud of him!