CEC 24 to host town hall with Schools Chancellor Banks on May 10

Photo via cec24.org

The District 24 Community Education Council (CEC 24) — representing 55 schools in central and parts of western Queens — will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, May 10, with Chancellor David C. Banks to discuss various issues in local schools.

Members of the public and parents have been encouraged to join the meeting and submit questions for Banks. CEC 24 members are expected to ask the chancellor questions regarding safety, his vision for the Gifted and Talented Program and the individualized education programs for students with disabilities. 

The town hall will be translated into Spanish, Mandarin and Bangla. The meeting kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 7:30 p.m. Members of the public can register for the event by following this link: https://learndoe.org/cec/.

