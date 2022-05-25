Police looking for man who attacked a pedestrian on Northern Boulevard in Corona

A man is being sought for an assault and attempted robbery in Corona last week.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for the suspect who allegedly approached a 66-year-old man in front of 100-01 Northern Blvd. just before noon on Thursday, May 19.

The unidentified man punched the victim in the head, unprovoked, and forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone, police said. The victim was able to successfully recover his phone and the assailant fled on foot toward 101st Street and Northern Boulevard. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt over a dark T-shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.