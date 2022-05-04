Woman fatally shot inside Ozone Park home: NYPD

A woman was shot and killed inside an Ozone Park home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park answered a 911 call regarding the shooting at 94-59 109th Ave., one block east of Cross Bay Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. on May 4. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the woman inside the two-story brick home unconscious and unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to her head, an NYPD spokesman said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and pronounced her dead, the spokesman said.

Homicide detectives sealed off 109th Avenue and searched under parked cars for potential evidence.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.