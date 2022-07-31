Victoria’s Secrets: My favorite places 

Living in Westhampton Beach, I rarely had traveled west to Speonk, Remsenburg or Eastport, but I did discover these towns this summer and I fell in love with the charm of Eastport’s shopping district.

I found a few gems on Montauk Highway, such as Thairapy by the Bay and Beyond the Beaten Path.

When I couldn’t get an appointment for a blowout at Brunetti Hair and Beauty in Westhampton Beach, someone recommended Thairapy and I decided to try it. I quickly became a regular!

Next door to Thairapy is the Eastport General Store, filled with great coffee, kitchenware, art exhibits and more!

Then as I drove east to go home, I stopped at Beyond the Beaten Path (495 Montauk Hwy # D), a treasure chest of a store that amazed me with its variety of merchandise. I had stopped to buy postcards to send my grandchildren who are away at camp and found much more!

I instantly fell in love with the owner, Emily Weiss, who, like me, was originally from Brooklyn, and a teacher, too! She began collecting “things” and never looked back, creating a career from her passion!

Since I just moved, I have to furnish my living room, dining room and bedroom. Emily’s store is chock-full of everything! I found lamps, stools, chairs and even a Donna Karan pink sequined scarf!

Emily is also a jewelry designer and has an incredible collection of unique, stunning necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Hidden behind a dresser is a cabinet filled with Judith Lieber jeweled purses. This place calls to me to come back!

Whenever I go, I like to stand in a spot in the store and stare from floor to ceiling. The fun is that each time I go, I see things I never saw before!

There are several other antique shops nearby, including Victoria’s Antiques and Lloyd’s Antiques.

Visit and you will see how special the shops are in Eastport!

Dueling pianos

As I sat in the auditorium at the Stonybrook University’s Avram Theater in Southampton, I was mesmerized by the dueling pianists.

Pianofest in the Hamptons is a series of concerts by young internationally acclaimed classical musicians and organized by the remarkable music director Paul Schenly.

I attended my first Pianofest at the Southampton Cultural Center, and Dede Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn, invited me for dinner after the recital.

There was pouring rain that night, but it was worth getting through the storm to hear these talented pianists.

After an audition process, young and brilliant players earn the opportunity to be part of a summer training program that enhances their skills and allows them the chance to perform with other pianists from around the world.

I took piano lessons as a little girl and I had forgotten how much I love the sounds of pianos.

I rediscovered my love for Franz Liszt, one of the world’s greatest composers, whose works were performed at Pianofest. I watched in awe as the pianists’ fingers flew over the keys. The side-by-side players were as exciting as any rock band! They truly rocked the room with their enormous talent and great sound.

There is another performance planned for Aug. 1. Tickets are sold at the door. You don’t want to miss it!

Visit pianofest.com for more information!

A tradition continues

Carol and Jerry Levin joined my son Josh and his wife Tracey as Rabbi Marc Schneier placed the precious and historic mezuzah his mom Donna had generously given me, which had been her grandfather’s, for good luck on the doorpost of my new home, an ancient tradition that I delightedly continued!