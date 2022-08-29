Maryland man tracked down in Panama after fatally shooting Springfield Gardens man in April: NYPD

A Maryland man was captured in Panama and extradited to Queens, where he is accused of gunning down an elderly man inside his Springfield Gardens home in April, according to a police spokesperson.

Sheldon Dottin, 48, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested by Panamanian police after homicide detectives at the 105th Precinct received a tip that the suspect was in the Central American nation. He was taken into custody by Panamanian police and sent back to Queens in connection with the shooting death of 72-year-old Gladstone Barrett inside his residence at 146-28 Guy R. Brewers Blvd. on April 1.

Police say Barrett was in a heated argument with Dottin, his daughter’s former boyfriend. The dispute escalated and Dottin pulled out a handgun. He allegedly shot Barrett in the chest and right hand before running off, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Barrett to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries two weeks later on April 19.

Dottin is being held on Rikers Island, where he is awaiting arraignment on charges of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm, according to the NYPD.