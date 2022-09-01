Woman bites teenager during an attempted robbery in a Dutch Kills subway station: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl was attacked while she was waiting for an N train in Dutch Kills on Monday morning, Aug. 29.

The victim was standing on the northbound platform of the subway station at 39th Avenue and 31st Street just after 8:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified woman who attempted to take her cellphone.

The suspect grew angry and punched the teen in her mouth, pulled her hair, and then bit her hand before running off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was not hospitalized as a result of the assault, but she sustained a laceration to her hand from the bite. Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are now looking for the assailant.

The NYPD released a brief snippet of surveillance video that shows the suspect coming through the turnstile before the attack. She has a light complexion and dark bushy hair, and she was wearing eyeglasses, hoop earrings, a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark sneakers. She also had a distinctive blue and red bag with white polka dots slung over her shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.