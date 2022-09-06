Teen arrested and charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Rosedale girl: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday, Sept. 3, and charged with manslaughter and other crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rosedale girl on Friday evening, Sept. 2.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call in front of a home on 136th Avenue near the Laurelton Skate Park just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 where they discovered a 17-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive inside a car with a gunshot wound to her back. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Shantasia O’Brian of 99th Avenue in Rosedale, according to the NYPD.

Detectives took two persons of interest into custody. A police spokeswoman could not say if the 15-year-old who was arrested and charged on Saturday was one of the persons of interest but said the shooting was accidental.

The teen was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

The NYPD spokeswoman added that it is not yet known if the second person of interest would be charged in the fatal shooting and the investigation is ongoing.