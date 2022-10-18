Man dragged to his death in Rockaway Beach after grabbing hold of a car door: NYPD

A 27-year-old man was dragged to his death along a commercial corridor in Rockaway Beach after he grabbed onto the rear passenger door handle of a Honda Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 100th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Beach 87th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard at around 9:06 p.m.where they discovered the victim lying unconscious on the road with trauma on his body, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity pending proper family notification.

Further investigation determined that he grabbed onto the door handle and was somehow dragged as the vehicle drove away from the location. The motorist swerved into a parked vehicle near the corner of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 87th Street, causing the victim to fall to the street while the vehicle continued to drive away from the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.