Three firefighters hurt battling three-alarm fire at Dutch Kills auto repair shop: FDNY

A three-alarm fire tore through a Dutch Kills auto repair shop early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out inside the MNM Automotive repair shop, located at 38-21 23rd St. near the intersection of 39th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 28, with heavy fire that began in the mechanic shop, according to the FDNY.

Arriving units encountered heavy smoke conditions and brought the fire under control at 4:42 a.m., authorities said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.