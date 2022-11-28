Quantcast
News

Three firefighters hurt battling three-alarm fire at Dutch Kills auto repair shop: FDNY

By
comments
Posted on
fire
File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A three-alarm fire tore through a Dutch Kills auto repair shop early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out inside the MNM Automotive repair shop, located at 38-21 23rd St. near the intersection of 39th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 28, with heavy fire that began in the mechanic shop, according to the FDNY.

Arriving units encountered heavy smoke conditions and brought the fire under control at 4:42 a.m., authorities said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York