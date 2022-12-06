Broad Channel man arraigned on animal cruelty charges after 45 dogs were rescued from his home: DA

A Broad Channel man was officially charged with animal cruelty crimes after 45 dogs and puppies were rescued from deplorable conditions in his home, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Fred Thomson, 69, of East 9th Road, was arraigned on Dec. 6 before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny on a 90-count complaint charging him with 45 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal and 45 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failing to provide sustenance.

According to the charges, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, NYPD officials and ASPCA employees conducting a court-authorized search found 45 dachshund-like dogs and puppies living in Thomson’s one-family residence, where there were feces and urine on the floors, wall and various pieces of furniture. The animals were found covered in feces and urine, with dirty fur, overgrown nails, and gum disease. They also found multiple white mattresses almost entirely stained brown from excrement and completely chewed through. The officials believed the animals were without sufficient food and water.

According to the complaint, a strong smell of ammonia, associated with urine, emanated from within the residence. Because the home lacked proper ventilation, responding personnel required masks, respirators, and other personal protective equipment to safely remove the animals from the home.

“Animals are voiceless members of our community who deserve proper care and sustenance,” Katz said. “In my time as the District Attorney, I have seen far too many cases of cruelty to these sentient beings, who feel pain and suffer distress much in the same way people do. Although there is a dire need for stronger animal cruelty penalties in our state, my office will hold accountable those who choose to neglect or torture defenseless animals in Queens County.”

The rescued animals are now in the care of the ASPCA, where experts are conducting veterinary forensic exams and providing the dogs and puppies with ongoing medical care, behavioral treatment, and enrichment to prepare them for adoption as appropriate.

“Once we became aware of the extremely poor conditions these dogs were in, we mobilized quickly to stop their suffering and provide them with expert medical and behavioral care,” ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker said. “This case reflects the lifesaving impact of our partnership with the NYPD, and we thank them and the Queens District Attorney’s Office for their continued support in protecting vulnerable animals across New York City.”

Judge Gershuny ordered Thomson to return to court on Feb, 6. He faces one year in jail if convicted.

“This defendant is facing 90 separate counts of criminal charges for his alleged actions,” Katz said. “I thank our partners at the NYPD and the ASPCA for helping to rescue the animals and provide them with proper care.”