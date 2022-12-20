J train rider attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill: NYPD

A J train rider was slugged and robbed as his subway train pulled into the 121st Street station in Richmond Hill early Sunday morning.

Police from the 102nd Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a man in a NASA shirt who walked up to the 45-year-old victim in a southbound J train as it rumbled over Jamaica Avenue around 1 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The assailant hauled off and sucker punched the man in his face and took around $80 in cash before he ran out of the subway car at 121st Street, police said. The straphanger refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD on Dec. 20 released surveillance images of the suspect that showed him walking on the subway platform and described him as having an athletic build.

He was wearing the NASA T-shirt, dark sweatpants with a Knicks logo on the left thigh and orange stripes down the side of the legs and beige work boots. The assailant also wore a red bandana loosely around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.