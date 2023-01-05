Suspect sought in New Year’s Day stabbing of two men inside Jamaica subway station: NYPD

Two men were stabbed during the early hours of New Year’s Day in Jamaica, leaving one of them critically injured, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 107th Precinct are searching for a man who approached the two victims inside the F train station on Hillside Avenue at Parsons Boulevard at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, and began arguing with them. The verbal dispute escalated into violence when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 26-year-old victim in the abdomen and then stabbed the 28-year-old in his bicep before running out of the station in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded men to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition while the second man was treated and released.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Jan. 5 and described him as being 30 to 40 years old with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black vest, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers with white soles and he had a tan backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.