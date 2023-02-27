Quantcast
Brooklyn man cuffed for puncturing tires of seven police vehicles near the 112th Precinct headquarters in Forest Hills: NYPD

Police announced the arrest of the crook who punctured the tires of seven NYPD vehicles that were parked near the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills. (Photos via NYPD)

Police on Monday morning announced the arrest of the crook who punctured the tires of seven NYPD vehicles that were parked near the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills.

Authorities say that at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, 74-year-old Jose Patino, of Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, allegedly approached seven NYPD vehicles parked near the precinct, located at 68-40 Austin St., and punctured their tires.

The crook fled the scene in a beige SUV and headed westbound on Yellow Stone Boulevard, police said.

Later on Feb. 24, police released a surveillance image of the suspect and the vehicle that was allegedly used in his getaway.

Police on Feb. 27 announced Patino’s arrest. He is being charged with criminal mischief, according to authorities.

