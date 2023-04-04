‘It’s time for new leadership’: Republican candidate announces congressional campaign to challenge George Santos

As Queens/Long Island Congressman George Santos spent his morning at the Manhattan Courthouse to support former President Donald Trump on April 4, a Republican candidate announced his campaign to challenge Santos in the upcoming primary election. Former war veteran and J.P. Morgan Vice President Kellen Curry has registered to run against Santos in the 2024 Republican primary for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Kellen Curry, Afghanistan War Veteran and JP Morgan Vice President announces 2024 campaign for Congress in New York’s House District 3 against George Santos”https://t.co/2Ex9ybnxxI#georgesantos #honestleadership pic.twitter.com/VbKdTjSunQ — Kellen Curry (@kellen_curry) April 3, 2023

After graduating from the United States Air Force Academy in 2009, Curry spent eight years on active duty during the war in Afghanistan. He helped to deliver critical cyber security technology for the military in addition to serving two tours of duty. Curry continues to serve in the Air Force Reserves.

“Our time [in Afghanistan] claimed the lives of many, including classmates whose memories I’ll never forget,” Curry said. “I’ll also never forget the trust our government placed in me to hold a top secret security clearance in procuring our military’s cybersecurity weapon systems. National security is paramount to our way of life and we must have leaders with experience and integrity to keep us safe.”

Shortly after Curry earned his master of business administration degree at George Washington University, he was hired by J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Banking Division in New York City. He credits his time at J.P. Morgan with being a great opportunity to understand how the financial market underpins economic growth in the United States.

In addition to being part of the Air Force Reserves, Curry is currently pursuing a masters of science degree in sports management at Columbia University. He also volunteers for the Positive Coaching Alliance, a nonprofit organization striving to change the culture of youth sports so that all children, regardless of social or economic circumstance, have access to positive youth sports experiences.

“I come from a family of public servants so I am excited to be running for Congress and re-entering public service once again,” Curry said. “I look forward to working with the residents of New York’s 3rd Congressional District who have been enduring an absence of leadership in Washington since January 2023.”

According to Curry’s campaign website, much of his focus is on issues like national defense in the face of raising global threats, economic insecurity due to persistently high inflation, increasing affordability in the congressional district and raising the accountability bar in Washington, D.C., through ethics reforms. Since Santos told several lies about his background during his successful congressional campaign in 2022, as well as his failed 2020 campaign, there has been a growing outpouring for ethics reforms among many politicians.



Despite the many controversies surrounding Santos and calls for his resignation by several of his constituents, Democrats in Congress and even Republicans from neighboring districts, he has remained in Congress. He even filed paperwork formally declaring he’ll run again for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Santos is currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for unlawful activity during his 2022 campaign. Additionally, the Republican incumbent is facing investigations by both the Nassau and Queens County district attorney’s offices.

“From day one, George Santos has completely violated our trust,” Curry said. “As a result, our equities are not carried on Capitol Hill, our interests are not advocated for in the Congress and our phone calls continue to go unanswered. It’s time for change. It’s time for new leadership. And, it’s time for a fresh face that we can actually believe in. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”