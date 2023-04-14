Quantcast
Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery of Dunkin’ in Ozone Park

Police are searching for the man who flashed a gun during a robbery of a Dunkin’ in Ozone Parkon April 12. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for the man who flashed a gun during a robbery of a Dunkin’ in Ozone Park earlier this week.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a robbery at the Dunkin’ located at 94-05 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Upon their arrival, the officers were told that the perpetrator entered the establishment, flashed a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene and headed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard, police said.

Police sources could not immediately confirm how much money was taken during the incident.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Police say the suspect has a light complexion and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

