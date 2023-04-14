Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery of Dunkin’ in Ozone Park

Police are searching for the man who flashed a gun during a robbery of a Dunkin’ in Ozone Park earlier this week.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a robbery at the Dunkin’ located at 94-05 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Upon their arrival, the officers were told that the perpetrator entered the establishment, flashed a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene and headed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard, police said.

🚨WANTED FOR ROBBERY🚨 On Wednesday April 12th this Perpetrator entered Dunkin Donuts at 94-05 Rockaway Blvd, displayed a handgun & stole money from the register before fleeing. Recognize this thief? Call your Detectives (718)845-2260 or Crime Stoppers (800) 577-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/PbQa4a8uVl — NYPD 106th Precinct (@NYPD106Pct) April 13, 2023

Police sources could not immediately confirm how much money was taken during the incident.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Police say the suspect has a light complexion and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.