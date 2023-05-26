Bayside resident wins ‘Jeopardy!’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bayside resident Jesse Chin emerged as the winner on the May 25 episode of Jeopardy!. Chin ended up winning $24,801 and will return to the show next week to defend his title.

Chin works as an accounting director. He entered Final Jeopardy with $14,800, which was $2,400 more than the person in second place. While the other two contestants ended up being correct on the Final Jeopardy answer, so was Chin, who had wagered $10,001.

With more than 20 million viewers each week, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television. Since it first started airing in 1964, the show has won a total of 43 Emmy Awards, which is also the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show. Additionally, the show has received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

The original host of the show was Art Fleming, who held the position from 1964-1979. When the show returned to television in 1984, Alex Trebek became a pop culture icon when he took over as host, serving the role until his death in 2020. Since 2021, actress Mayim Bialik has shared hosting duties with Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show with 74 straight wins. Bialik served as the host during Chin’s first appearance.