Bayside resident wins ‘Jeopardy!’

Bayside resident Jesse Chin emerged as the winner on the May 25 episode of Jeopardy!. Chin ended up winning $24,801 and will return to the show next week to defend his title.
Chin works as an accounting director. He entered Final Jeopardy with $14,800, which was $2,400 more than the person in second place. While the other two contestants ended up being correct on the Final Jeopardy answer, so was Chin, who had wagered $10,001.
With more than 20 million viewers each week, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television. Since it first started airing in 1964, the show has won a total of 43 Emmy Awards, which is also the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show. Additionally, the show has received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”