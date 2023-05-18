Elderly woman found dead with trauma to her head inside of her Woodhaven home: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase inside of her Woodhaven residence on Wednesday night.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside of a 91st Street home at approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 17. Upon their arrival, officers found 78-year-old Luz Porras — who lived at the residence — unconscious and unresponsive, on the first floor at the bottom of a staircase. She had sustained trauma to her face, but a police spokesperson could not elaborate on her injuries. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

Law enforcement sources told QNS it has yet to be determined if there is any criminality behind the incident. A police spokesperson indicated that she may have been a victim of a crime, or possibly fell down the stairs and that the NYPD is waiting for the city’s medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.