Police & Fire

Motorcyclist fatally struck by tractor trailer after wiping out on LIE near Woodhaven Boulevard: NYPD

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a tractor trailer after he lost control of his bike on the Long Island Expressway near Woodhaven Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 112th Precinct received a call regarding the collision at approximately 4:37 a.m. on May 27. Upon their arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man lying on the road with severe trauma to his body.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the man was operating a 2022 Triumph motorcycle and heading eastbound on the Long Island Expressway in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and onto the road and he was struck by the rear wheels of a rear trailer attached to a 2021 Freightliner truck.

The truck driver stopped on the right shoulder of the Long Island Expressway at Woodhaven Boulevard and remained at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

