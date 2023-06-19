Quantcast
Elderly woman hospitalized after driver jumps curb, crashes into her in Middle Village: NYPD

By Anthony Medina
An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a collision at Metropolitan Avenue and Cooper Avenue in Middle Village.
Photo via Getty Images

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a call regarding a collision at Metropolitan Avenue and Cooper Avenue in Middle Village that resulted in an elderly pedestrian being taken to the hospital on Monday morning.

Police say a 42-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Hyundai driving eastbound when they mounted the curb and hit the 65-year-old woman at approximately 8:31 a.m. on June 19.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she is currently be treating for her injuries. Police could not confirm what injuries she sustained at this time.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. No further information could be shared, as investigations are ongoing.

