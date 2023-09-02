Seven injured in three-alarm Corona fire that left 20 residents displaced: FDNY

A devastating three-alarm fire in Corona left seven people — including multiple firefighters and police officers — with serious, but non-life threatening injuries on Friday, Sept. 1.

A devastating three-alarm fire in Corona displaced 20 residents and left seven people — including multiple firefighters and police officers — with non-life threatening injuries on Friday, Sept. 1.

Firefighters from FDNY’s Queens Battalion 46 were met with heavy fire on the second floor of a pair of two flat roof two-family dwellings at 104-18 and 104-14 37th Drive just after 8:40 p.m., according to FDNY.

At 8:42 pm, FDNY responded to a 3 alarm fire at 104-18 37 Drive in Queens. They found heavy fire in between 104-18 and 104-14 37 Drive. The fire extended to the 1st and 2nd floors. Firefighters stretched multiple hand lines and removed multiple occupants. 7 injured, all minor. pic.twitter.com/XFlp2gYXvQ — FDNY (@FDNY) September 2, 2023

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm by Engine Company 289 at 8:44 p.m., bringing in over 100 firefighters to battle the blaze.

FDNY and NYPD personnel worked in tandem to remove the two buildings’ occupants, and firefighters utilized five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire.

The 14th Division transmitted a third alarm at 8:52 p.m. as FDNY personnel continued to hit pockets of fire and remove heavy amounts of clutter from the building. A total of 138 firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire, which is believed to have started between the two buildings and extended upward into the first and second floors, was placed under control just after 10:20 p.m., according to FDNY.

Queens 3-Alarm Box 9383, 104-18 37 DR, PRIVATE DWELLING, , Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) September 2, 2023

A total of seven people, including three civilians, two police officers and two firefighters, were injured as a result of the fire, according to FDNY.

Both buildings suffered heavy fire damage, smoke damage and water damage, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey. The city’s Department of Buildings was at the scene to assess the stability of the two buildings.

The Red Cross resgistered 20 people who were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office is working to determine the cause of the fire.