Second gunman identified in cold-blooded fatal shooting at St. Albans nightclub in April: NYPD

NYPD detectives have identified 32-year-old Jhavaughn Pinnock as the second gunman in the brutal killing of a Florida man in front of a St. Albans nightclub in April.

It took nearly six months but homicide detectives from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica and Patrol Borough Queens South have identified the second gunman in the fatal shooting of a Florida man in front of a St. Albans nightclub in April.

Jhavaugh Pinnock, 32, is alleged to be the second gunman who opened fire on Jevaughn Jeminson, 23, of North Lauderdale, killing him as he ran for his life during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide an address for Pinnock, but said he was last seen heading toward Long Island after the fatal shooting with his accomplice Christopher King.

King, 31, of Sussex Road in Elmont, Long Island was taken into custody on Aug. 30 and booked at the 113th Precinct where he was charged with murder, weapons charges and reckless endangerment, but Pinnock remains at large. He was last seen fleeing the crime scene in a getaway car heading toward Long Island, and the NYPD released a photo of him on Thursday and described him as around 5’10” tall and 220 pounds with a scar on his left cheek.

Chilling surveillance video that made the rounds on social media shows Jeminson engaged in an argument with several men in the vicinity of Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. The argument escalated into violence when one of the men pistol-whipped Jeminson across his face and then fired the first of more than a dozen shots at the victim as he desperately ran for his life in front of the Pure Lounge nightclub at 126-19 Merrick Blvd. Jeminson was chased down and shot multiple times even as he lay prone on the sidewalk in a pool of his own blood. King and Pinnock drove off in a waiting car.

Police from the 113th Precinct arrived at the scene and found Jeminson unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the club, with gunshot wounds to his torso. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Jeminson to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 113th Precinct has reported 11 shooting incidents so far in 2023, 11 less than the 22 cases reported at the same time last year, a decrease of 50%, according to the latest CompStat report.