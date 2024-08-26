Rikers Island correction officer charged with rape of woman at his Springfield Gardens home: DA

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A correction officer assigned to Rikers Island was indicted by a Queens grand jury for allegedly raping a woman he lured to his Springfield Gardens apartment with the promise of an acting job in March.

Anthony Martin, 32, of 161st Street, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Monday on an indictment charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault and other related crimes for an attack on a 20-year-old woman after he allegedly imprisoned her at his home.

According to the charges and investigation, Martin contacted the victim via a social media account and invited her to his apartment on 161st Street while purporting to be a television producer and director who was casting talent for a new show.

On March 26, the victim arrived at Martin’s home, expecting to meet with other producers and prospective cast members. When the 20-year-old woman arrived at his apartment, he was there alone. When Martin began to touch her leg, the woman attempted to leave. Martin blocked her exit, pulled down her pants and raped her and otherwise sexually assault her, according to the charges. When finally permitted to leave Martin’s residence, the victim reported the attack to police and sought medical attention. Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills arrested Martin on April 2.

“This defendant — a New York City correction officer — lured a young woman to his home with promises of casting her in an upcoming television show,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Instead, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and imprisoned the woman.”

A Department of Correction spokeswoman said Martin was suspended without pay on the day of his arrest, and he remains suspended without pay. The eight-year veteran had been assigned to the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island.

“Thank you to the brave survivor for coming forward,” Katz said. “My office is committed to standing up for the survivors of sexual violence and has secured a grand jury indictment against the defendant for first-degree rape.”

Martin is also charged with rape in the third degree and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant ordered Martin to return to court on Oct. 18. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.



