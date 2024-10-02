Not your average Cinderella story: ‘Disenchanted!’ musical begins its U.S. tour in Queens this October

A musical about a posse of rebellious iconic princesses is premiering in the world’s borough this October.

“Disenchanted!” will begin the first leg of its U.S. tour at the Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Ave. S., in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Oct. 10 and 11.

The play follows Snow White and a group of fellow princesses in a reimagined light as they voice their displeasure towards how they are portrayed to the masses. The princesses aim to reclaim their stories through their own narrative.

Executive producer Marcie Goran said the play has been well received by the public since its debut performance. “As the producer of MNM Theatre, I had been looking for ways to branch out and find the right project to get behind. The effect it had on such a diverse demographic was undeniable, and everyone was on their feet at the end of each show. I am proud that Disenchanted! will have the opportunity to charm audiences around the country as we embark on this tour,” Goran said.

Disenchanted! features actresses embodying the roles of Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Belle, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and The One Who Kissed the Frog, as they sing about their own experiences.

The cast of Disenchanted! includes S.J. Nelson (Snow White), Ashley Rubin (Cinderella), Emily Qualmann (Sleeping Beauty), Katrice Jackson (The Princess Who Kissed The Frog), Allyson Gishi (Hua Mulan), Sidney Fisher (The Little Mermaid/Belle) Abigail Gordiany (Pocahontas/Princess Badroulbadour), Kat Gold (Rapunzel) and Alexis Richelle (Understudying multiple roles).

Disenchanted! has music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino (Zazzie Sings!), was developed with Fiely Matias (The Cat, The Rat and What Happened) and is directed and choreographed by Jonathan Van Dyke (Pippin, Cinderella).

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2014, garnering strong reviews and accolades, including an “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Off Broadway Alliance).

Tickets are available via the Queens Theatre website or by clicking here, with discounts available for students and seniors.