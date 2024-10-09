EEEEEATSCON brings star-studded feast to Forest Hills this weekend

EEEEEATSCON New York, a food festival created by the restaurant review platform The Infatuation, returns to Forest Hills Stadium this weekend for its fifth year.

The two-day event on Oct. 12 and 13 will feature over 30 restaurants, including five out-of-town eateries, four collaborations, and special appearances by celebrities and performers.

Founded by The Infatuation, a media company known for its restaurant reviews and food guides, EEEEEATSCON combines a traditional food festival with the energy of a music festival. The event highlights exclusive dishes, collaborations between popular chefs, and live entertainment, offering attendees a unique culinary and cultural experience.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival is Salt & Straw, an artisanal ice cream shop that recently opened on the Upper West Side. California-based Bodega SF will also make an appearance, offering exclusive dishes such as beef and mushroom skewers.

A notable collaboration for this year’s event is between Shake Shack and Thai Diner, a downtown hotspot known for its Southeast Asian cuisine. Together, they will present the Thai Diner Shack, a burger that has generated excitement ahead of the event. Additional collaborations include Community Goods x Apollo Bagels, Potluck Club x Great NY Noodletown, and Cloudy Donut Co. x Sugar Hill Creamery.

“The way we approach the event is unique in that the vendors offer generous portions sold directly to the customer,” Paul Needham, CEO of The Infatuation, said. “It’s not about having a small bite and moving on—you get the chance to fully enjoy a dish from a vendor you’ve read about or heard of.”

In addition to the food, EEEEEATSCON will feature live performances from local artists. Brooklyn United, a marching band, will perform on Saturday, and The Stoop Kidz brass band will take the stage on Sunday. DJs Kendollaz and LALA, along with Cory Townes and Niara Sterling, will also perform throughout the weekend.

Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria in Modern Family, is one of eight speakers set to appear at the event. Former New York Knicks players Amar’e Stoudemire and Latrell Sprewell are scheduled to attend, and the Girls Gotta Eat podcast will host a live show on Sunday.

General admission opens at noon each day, with tickets priced at $41.86. VIP packages, including early access and exclusive tastings for Chase customers, are also available. Speakers will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m., with performances scheduled between presentations.

“Come out and have a great time—try as much as you can in an afternoon,” Needham said. “If it’s your first time, check the map and vendor list to make the most of your day. There’s so much to eat, try, and experience.”