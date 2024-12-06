Dead body of adult woman pulled from the freezing waters off Rockaway Park Friday morning: NYPD

The body of an adult woman was found floating in the surf off Beach 109th Street in Rockaway Park on Friday morning, and it is unclear if criminality was involved.

First responders pulled the body of a woman from the frigid waters off Rockaway Park on Friday morning, and investigators are working to determine how she died.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach responded to a 911 call at 8:44 a.m. reporting a person in the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Beach 109th Street and Shore Front Parkway, where the body of an adult woman was recovered from the surf, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. An NYPD spokesman could provide no further details on Friday afternoon. He said the investigation remains ongoing, and the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.