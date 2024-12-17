John Bowne High School honor society clinches first place at Queens Center for Progress’ School Spirit Showdown

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Kew Gardens Hills high school was celebrated for showing outstanding school spirit at the TCS NYC Marathon.

The John Bowne High School Arista Honor Society was honored at a special ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 12, for winning first place in the Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) School Spirit Showdown, which took place during the marathon on Nov. 3.

QCP officials met with the students to congratulate them on their achievement and shared information about the center’s mission and programs that support children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The John Bowne High School Arista Honor Society competed against the Bayside High School Key Club during the School Spirit Showdown, ultimately claiming the first-place title. The showdown invites local high schools to cheer on runners at Mile 14 of the marathon. Student groups create banners and recite synchronized chants to energize runners and engage with spectators.

QCP honored the John Bowne students for their spirited performance.

Josie Davide, director of day services at QCP, praised the students for their exceptional energy. “The John Bowne High School students demonstrated not just spirit, but also heart,” Davide said. “Their enthusiasm lifted the runners and inspired everyone around them, and we’re excited to celebrate their achievement.”

Terri Ross, executive director at QCP, also congratulated the students for their uplifting display of school pride during the marathon. “This wasn’t just about cheering; it was about showing up for the community and supporting a cause larger than ourselves,” Ross said. “We’re proud of every school that participated and grateful for the positivity they brought to the marathon.”

Founded in 1950 as United Cerebral Palsy of Queens, QCP has served more than 1,200 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Supported by over 400 dedicated staff members, QCP helps individuals maximize their skills, foster independence, and improve their quality of life.