Former Parkway Hospital site in Forest Hills set for environmental remediation, redevelopment

The long-vacant Parkway Hospital site in Forest Hills is set to undergo a major environmental cleanup as part of its planned transformation into a mixed-use development featuring senior affordable housing, family units, and community space.

Applications have been filed to enroll the property at 70-35 113th St. into the New York City Office of Environmental Remediation’s Voluntary Cleanup Program, a key step in addressing contamination on the site before redevelopment can begin. The remediation process, which includes extensive soil excavation and groundwater testing, will be guided by a Remedial Action Work Plan that is currently open for public comment through March 20.

Perennial Owner LLC is listed as the property owner who filed the applications for the Voluntary Cleanup Program enrollment.

According to the Remedial Investigation Report, Semi-Volatile Organic Compounds (SVOCs), metals and a pesticide above cleanup guidelines were found in the soil. Additionally, groundwater samples found Volatile and Semi-Volatile Organic Compounds, as well as metals, exceeding the limits for quality groundwater. Oil vapor samples reflected low levels of petroleum-related compounds and elevated chlorinated Volatile Organic Compounds. Lastly, the indoor air samples discovered elevated levels of a chlorinated Volatile Organic Compound. This level was higher than the Air Guideline Value established by the New York State Department of Health.

Several elements have been included in the Remedial Action Work Plan to address these findings. The proposed remedies have been included in a draft of the Remedial Action Work Plan, with the final version expected to be put together based on the public comments. After the final Remedial Action Work Plan is put together and approved, it will be posted on the Office of Environmental Remediation’s website. A second fact sheet will also be issued before remedial work of the former Parkway Hospital finally begins.

Elements of the current remedial action proposal include preparing a Community Protection Statement and performing all the required New York City Voluntary Cleanup Program Citizen Participation activities, performing more investigation of the groundwater and soil vapor in order to precisely show the prior findings, implementing a Community Air Monitoring Plan for Volatile Organic Carbon compounds and particulates, establishing site-specific Track 4 Soil Cleanup Objectives (SCOs) to develop customized soil cleanup levels for the contaminated property and excavating and removing the soil/fill exceeding the Track 4 SCOs.

As the soil/fill is removed, the footprint of additions expected at the northern and western portions of the property and a sub-grade courtyard will be excavated 3-30 feet below grade. The proposed landscaping areas will also be excavated another two feet. Additionally, an arsenic hotspot will be excavated at least three feet. Based on the current proposed remedial actions, around 4,473 cubic yards of soil would be excavated from the site.

Other elements include the transportation and disposal of the soil/fill material at permitted off-site facilities in accordance with applicable handling, transport and disposal laws and regulations, collecting and analyzing end-point samples in an effort to find how well the remedy is performing with respect to the attainment of Soil Cleanup Objectives, installing a vapor barrier/waterproofing system below the concrete slab under and behind the foundations of the additions to the building and constructing and maintaining an engineered composite cover featuring existing and new building slabs, concrete paving and two feet of clean soil in a recreation area and landscaped areas to stop exposure to any residual soil/fill that may remain under the site.

The last elements call for the submission of a Remedial Action Report that describes all the remedial activities performed and certifies the remedial requirements have been reached while also listing what changes were made from the previous Remedial Action Work Plan. Submission of an approved Site Management Plan is also needed in the Remedial Action Report to ensure the long-term management of residual contamination. This includes plans for maintenance, inspection and the certifying Engineering and Institutional Controls, reporting at a specified frequency. Lastly, the continued registration with E-designation for the property is needed to ensure it meets the environmental requirements. The E-designation, along with a deed restriction, is meant to prevent exposure in the future to residual contamination at 70-35 113th St. and to let any future owners of the property know about the residual historic fill there.

The public comment period is now running for community members to provide input on the potential transformation of the vacant property that formerly housed the Parkway Hospital through the Office of Environmental Remediation’s website. Comments will be accepted through March 20.