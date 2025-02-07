Kupferberg Center for the Arts to feature Grammy-Winning artists in Queens this spring

An array of talented Latin artists will perform at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts.

Queens residents can look forward to a stellar lineup of Grammy-winning talent this spring as the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College hosts a series of performances by world-renowned musicians.

Beginning in March, audiences will experience the unique sounds of Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba, Latin jazz innovators Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, and the legendary Cuban band Irakere, led by seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés.

The series kicks off on March 22 with Alex Cuba, a Cuban-Canadian singer and songwriter known for his fusion of Afro-Cuban jazz, funk, and pop. Cuba’s music, celebrated for its powerful storytelling, has earned him multiple Juno and Latin Grammy Awards. His latest album, Mendo (2021), features collaborations with Grammy Award-winning artist Lila Downs and flamenco legend Antonio Carmona.

Cuba began his musical journey at a young age, playing alongside his father, guitarist Valentin Puentes, and later studying electric and upright bass. In 1999, he recorded Morumba Cubana with his twin brother as The Puentes Brothers. His solo debut, Humo De Tobacco (2006), earned him a Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year, followed by another Juno for Agua Del Pozo (2008).

His self-titled 2009 album propelled him onto the international stage, earning him the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Male Pop Vocal Album in 2010. His recognition continued with a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2011 Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy win in 2013 for “Eres Tu” from Ruido En El Sistema. Cuba’s success continued in 2016 with a Latin Grammy for Best Singer-Songwriter for Healer.

Now self-producing his music, Cuba’s Mendo reflects his evolving sound, featuring a 13-piece horn band from Cuba and collaborations that deepen his artistic impact.

On April 26, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo will perform an evening of Latin jazz fusion at the Kupferberg Center. This Grammy-winning duo, renowned for their innovative blending of Latin rhythms and contemporary jazz, won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album for El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2.

Zenón, a multiple Grammy nominee and MacArthur Fellow, is recognized as one of the most groundbreaking saxophonists and composers of his generation. Perdomo, a 2024 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient, has enjoyed a distinguished career that includes collaborations with jazz legends like Ravi Coltrane and Ray Barretto, as well as six critically acclaimed solo albums. Together, they continue to shape the future of modern jazz with their dynamic compositions and performances.

The spring series at Kupferberg Center for the Arts will culminate with a historic performance by Chucho Valdés and Irakere on May 8. Valdés, a seven-time Grammy winner, will join Irakere, the groundbreaking Cuban band that revolutionized Cuban music by blending Afro-Cuban ritual music with jazz and rock.

Irakere made its international debut in 1977 when jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie introduced them during a visit to Havana. The following year, producer Bruce Lundvall signed the band after seeing them live in Cuba, and they went on to perform at Carnegie Hall as part of the Newport Jazz Festival. Their 1979 debut album won a Grammy for Best Latin Recording and significantly altered the course of Cuban music.

Valdés, who was a key member of Irakere until 2005, will bring the band’s 50-year legacy to Queens for a special anniversary performance. In 2015, Valdés celebrated Irakere’s 40th anniversary with a world tour, which culminated in a Grammy-winning live performance in 2016. As part of this performance, he will showcase the band’s lasting influence on the music world.

These performances at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. in Flushing, are part of its ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional musical talent to Queens and providing a platform for international artists to connect with local audiences. Tickets for all performances are available on the Kupferberg Center’s website.