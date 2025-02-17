Queens and Bronx riders can score free Lime e-scooter rides during Valentine promotion

Lime is hosting a free ride scavenger hunt in honor of Valentine’s Day for Queens and Bronx riders.

Take a scavenger hunt around your borough with e-scooter company Lime.

Lime, one of the three micro-mobility companies leading NYC’s e-scooter program, is hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed scavenger hunt-style promotion for Queens and Bronx riders.

Starting on Valentine’s Day and ending on Friday, Feb 21, Lime e-scooter riders can find select scooters with exclusive hangtags that offer 10-minute free rides. Riders can scan the QR code on the tags to access the free ride.

Since Lime’s e-scooter Bronx pilot program expanded to Queens in June 2024, over 1.8 million rides have been taken in Queens and the Bronx. Within the first weeks of 2025, over 13,000 NYC riders have taken more than 100,000 trips on Lime vehicles.

Other local milestones for Lime e-scooter ridership include over 32,000 riders taking nearly 300,000 trips within 6 months in Queens.

Nicole Yearwood, senior manager of government relations at Lime, said that Queens locals have embraced Lime as a mode of transportation.

“Queens residents have embraced Lime as a reliable and sustainable way to get around, and we’re thrilled to give back with this Valentine’s Day promotion,” said Yearwood. “Communicating with our riders regularly on everything from fun campaigns like Valentine’s Day to reminders about parking tips helps us keep improving the program as we go.”

Lime has previously announced a commitment to invest $2.5 million annually in operations and technology campaigns in Queens.

The micro-mobility company shared the news with QNS in September 2024. It planned to invest $1.5 million into its Queens programming within that year and $2.5 million annually starting in 2025 to address community feedback about e-scooter parking and safety. Part of the investment includes revamping its locally hired Foot Patrol team, which now deploys squads based on real-time data and community feedback to address misplaced and sparked e-scooters in service areas. Lime is also investing in its Queens operations by upgrading hardware and technology and expanding its workforce with locally hired staff.

In October 2024, Lime launched “Lime Parking Wardens,” offering incentives for riders who park their e-scooters properly. The company believes it will improve rider behavior with the potential rewards of free rides and prizes.