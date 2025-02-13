Queens lawmakers rally against Con Edison’s 14% rate hike proposal

Con Edison are proposing increased rates of electricity and gas in New York City

Several Queens elected officials are voicing their opposition to Con Edison’s proposed rate hikes for electricity and gas, urging the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) to reject the increases and address ongoing concerns about utility affordability.

The proposal, which could raise rates by up to 14%, has sparked backlash from local lawmakers, who argue that energy costs are already too high for many working families and businesses.

Council Member Robert Holden, who represents the District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst and Rego Park has voiced his strong opposition, sending a letter to the PSC outlining the issues his constituents face with Con Edison’s service. He pointed to persistent blackouts and brownouts in his district as evidence of the utility’s failure to improve infrastructure despite the high rates local residents are already paying.

“My constituents already pay excessively high rates for subpar service, and any further increase would be an unjust burden on hardworking families and small businesses,” Holden wrote.

The Council Member also criticized the state’s push toward full electrification and banning natural gas hookups and stoves, calling these policies economically damaging.

“The mad rush to go green at all costs, combined with government overreach banning natural gas hookups and gas stoves, has only worsened the inflation of the past four years,” Holden said.

Holden urged the PSC to reject Con Edison’s rate hikes and called for greater oversight of the utility’s financial decisions.

“Our utilities and government need to live within their means, and we need real transparency and accountability in how they spend our tax dollars,” he added.

Assembly Member Claire Valdez, the representative for the District 37 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Sunnyside, Long Island City, Maspeth, and Woodside, also made her opposition to the rate hike proposal known, labeling it as another example of corporate greed at the expense of working families.

“Every time they jack up rates, they rake in profits, and working families pay the price,” Valdez stated. “When they overcharge us, and we can’t pay outrageous premiums, they shut off our power. I urge the PSC to reject this cash grab and put the needs of working families over corporate greed.”

In addition to this, Valdez called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action, urging her to push for the construction of publicly-owned renewable energy infrastructure.

“I also urge our Governor to get serious about a solution to price gouging and move quickly to empower NYPA to build the necessary 15 gigawatts of publicly-owned renewable energy that climate advocates have been fighting for,” Valdez said. “That would lower our bills, avoid shutoffs, and put us in line to meet our legally mandated climate goals.”

Hochul has already expressed her opposition to the proposed rate hikes, calling them “intolerable” and a threat to the financial well-being of New Yorkers.

In a statement on Feb. 11, Hochul emphasized the impact the increases would have on everyday New Yorkers, many of whom are already struggling with rising gas, groceries, rent, and utilities costs.

“When people are trying to put money back in their pockets, and there are other forces taking money out, we’ve got a problem,” she said.

Hochul’s office has made it clear that it will actively oppose the proposed hike, highlighting the growing affordability crisis in the state.

“New Yorkers are facing a crisis of affordability,” she said. “From the gas pump to grocery bills to monthly rent, and yes, to utility bills — the costs of daily life just keep rising.” Hochul also pointed to the rising poverty levels among older New Yorkers, a trend that has worsened in recent years.

Con Edison, for its part, has defended its rate hike proposal. A spokesperson for the company stated that while affordability is a concern, Con Edison must continue investing in infrastructure to ensure the reliability of the state’s energy grid.

“We work with customers to make utility bills more affordable,” the spokesperson said, adding that Con Edison had invested $300 million in energy assistance programs in 2024 to help low- and moderate-income customers.

The spokesperson also pointed to the utility’s need to fortify the grid in response to increasingly severe weather and to meet the state’s renewable energy goals. However, critics argue that the utility’s focus on investing in fossil fuel infrastructure, such as natural gas pipelines, is part of the problem.

The proposed rate hike has also caught the attention of advocates for systemic change. The Alliance of a Green Economy (AGREE) coalition has called on the Governor and State Assembly to pass the NY HEAT Act, which would address the root causes of rate hikes and provide relief to New Yorkers.

“Instead of piecemeal calls at press conferences, New Yorkers need systemic change that clips these rate hikes at the root,” the group stated.

The NY HEAT Act would “end outdated laws” that drive up gas utility bills and cap rates at 6% of household income.

As AGREE’s research found last month, New Yorkers’ average heating costs have increased by nearly $40 a month since 2022. They believe this is primarily due to the state’s “outdated” fracked gas mandate, which results in utilities demanding over 1 billion dollars from New Yorkers to fund more outdated, volatile, and expensive fracked gas infrastructure.

The outcome of the PSC’s decision on Con Edison’s proposed rate hike is uncertain. However, the opposition from elected officials and community advocates signals a growing movement to address the affordability and sustainability of New York’s energy system.