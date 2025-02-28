Senator Sanders and Council Member Brooks-Powers have hosted a successful Disaster Resilience and Safety Training event in collaboration with the World Cares Center.

Senator James Sanders Jr. and Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, in partnership with the World Cares Center, hosted a disaster resilience and safety training event on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The training event held at Victory Fellowship Worship Center in Rosedale drew a full house of civic leaders, community organizations, and local residents eager to strengthen their emergency response skills.

Led by World Cares Center Founder and President Lisa Orloff, the training provided critical education on disaster preparedness, emergency response coordination, and community safety. Attendees, including representatives from various civic associations and local groups, participated in interactive sessions designed to enhance their ability to respond effectively in times of crisis.

The Queens Community Justice Center generously supplied food and beverages for the event, while O’Rita’s Roasters contributed fresh coffee to keep participants energized throughout the session.

One of the attendees, Arcelia Cook, Vice President of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, shared her thoughts on the event’s importance.

“This training was needed and very timely. We appreciate these types of events because many people and organizations may lack the necessary training in case of an emergency,” Cook said.

“We are grateful for the dialogue and for Senator Sanders and Council Member Brooks-Powers for bringing this important initiative to our community. It was great to see the room packed, and I will surely be sharing the information I learned with other organizations and civic associations.”

Sanders emphasized the need for proactive training in his remarks. When disaster strikes, he believes that knowledge and coordination within communities can make all the difference.

“I thank World Cares Center for providing this vital training and ensuring that Southeast Queens and the Rockaways are equipped with the skills necessary to handle emergencies,” he stated.

Brooks-Powers, who represents the District 31 neighborhoods of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Jamaica (parts), Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale, and Springfield Gardens, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the community-building aspect of the event.

“The Disaster Resilience and Safety Training in Southeast Queens was an important step toward building a more prepared and resilient community. Residents and local leaders came together to learn life-saving skills, share knowledge, and strengthen our collective response to future emergencies through an interactive training by World Cares Center,” Brooks-Powers remarked.

“The training was a reminder that when we unite, we are not only better equipped to face disasters but also able to protect and support each other during times of crisis. We’re committed to ensuring that every corner of Southeast Queens and the Peninsula are ready to withstand and recover from any challenge that comes our way.”

The training event marked a significant milestone in fostering civic engagement and community resilience. By bringing together a broad cross-section of the community for expert-led instruction, the event demonstrated the power of collaboration in strengthening local emergency preparedness.