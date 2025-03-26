As part of New York City’s Civics for All initiative, Council Member Linda Lee spent the week of March 10 engaging with students across Eastern Queens, encouraging them to take an active role in shaping their communities and government.

Civics Week, launched under the New York City Department of Education’s Civics for All initiative, is an annual celebration designed to promote civic engagement and educate students about the democratic process. The initiative, first introduced in 2018, includes student voter registration drives, classroom discussions about government and social responsibility, and visits from public officials.

Council Member Lee, who represents District 23, which covers neighborhoods such as Fresh Meadows, Bayside, Jamaica and Queens Village, visited Middle School 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne and Martin Van Buren High School during the week. At both schools, she addressed students interested in public service and spoke about the importance of civic involvement, community leadership, and the power of local voices.

“I had the pleasure to address students,” said Lee. “With students passionate about a life in public service, our community will be in great hands.”

Lee also took time to thank the school leadership for their commitment to civic education. “Thank you to Principal Contarsy and Principal Nettleford for inviting me to speak with your students.”

Martin Van Buren High School, located in Queens Village, has a long history of community involvement, with alumni serving in various public service roles throughout New York. MS 74, located in Bayside, has similarly fostered a culture of academic excellence and civic awareness.

Council Member Lee is the first Korean American elected to the New York City Council from Queens and serves as Chair of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction. She has prioritized youth empowerment, education, and access to mental health services in her legislative agenda.