Middle Village MVP Roller Hockey League kicks off thrilling new season at Juniper Park

This March is a month filled with milestones: the start of Spring, a solar eclipse, and the highly anticipated return of the Middle Village Roller Hockey League.

As the new season kicked off, the MVP Roller Hockey League wasted no time getting into the action with an opening weekend full of thrilling matchups at the Juniper Park rink.

The opening weekend of March 15 saw parents and volunteers coming together to make sure everything was ready for the games. After a heavy rainstorm drenched the rink, causing delays, the dedicated crew of volunteers worked tirelessly to clear the water and ensure the rink was in playable condition.

According to Paul Pogozelski, President of the MVP Roller Hockey League, these challenges are part of the game but ultimately lead to a successful season.

“We end up doing what we have to do for the kids to play, even if that means taking two extra hours on the weekend to get the rink ready for the games,” said Pogozelski. “This season, we’re expecting some really great games, especially with some of the older kids who have been here since day one and are ready to give it their all.”

The action-packed weekend started with an exciting match between the Hitmen and the Stingers. Alexander Posylkin stole the show, showcasing his skill with five goals and two assists, leading the Hitmen to victory in a commanding performance. The Hitmen look poised for a successful season, with Posylkin leading the charge as one of the standout players.

Later on, the Tigers faced off against the Squirrels in a competitive contest, where the Tigers triumphed 4-1. Goalie Roman Semenyuk was a wall in net, stopping over 20 shots and earning himself the game’s MVP honors. Offensively, Jake Browne and Frank Ehrhart combined for all four of the Tigers’ goals, proving the power of teamwork.

One of the weekend’s most memorable moments came when the High Flyers took on the Truckers. After a nail-biting 3-3 tie in regulation, the game went to a shootout. The High Flyers, who were the first-ever champions of the league, secured the victory with a 2-1 shootout win, with Patyrk Burbula scoring the deciding goal in the sixth round.

Sunday, March 16, saw more action, with the Hitmen maintaining their undefeated streak after a high-scoring 9-6 victory over the Tigers. Alexander Posylkin continued his incredible form, once again leading his team with a stellar performance.

Daniel Krawiec added a hat-trick, further solidifying the Hitmen’s dominant start to the season. Despite their loss, the Tigers had a shining moment when Nick Gervasi scored his first-ever hat-trick, leaving the crowd on their feet.

The High Flyers kept their perfect record intact with another pair of victories, including a commanding win over the Stingers. Anthony Wilkos and Tomas Sexton each put on impressive performances, combining for 10 goals and showing why the Flyers remain a formidable team.

In the weekend’s final game, the Squirrels and Truckers faced off in an unforgettable battle. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, marking the first-ever draw in league history.

The Truckers had clawed their way back from a 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead, but Jax Anderson of the Squirrels managed to tie the game in the final moments. The game went to an incredible 10 rounds of shootouts, with both goalies refusing to concede a single goal, making for a dramatic and hard-fought conclusion to the weekend’s action.

The MVP Roller Hockey League is off to a thrilling start, and the excitement will continue each Saturday and Sunday at the James Bohan Rink in Juniper Park. Games are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, with some Sunday games as well.

For a full schedule, visit mvproller.com and follow MVP Roller on Instagram and Facebook for updates and highlights.