Sen. Addabbo brings vital CPR training to Woodhaven community for free Saturday

Senator Joseph Addabbo is partnering with the FDNY and the Woodhaven Residents Block Association (WRBA) to host a free CPR training session and empower local residents with life-saving skills.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 15, at noon during the WRBA’s monthly meeting at Emanuel United Church of Christ, located at 93-12 91st Ave. in Woodhaven. This opportunity is open to all members of the public, with no prior registration required, and all are encouraged to attend.

The CPR training session will focus on equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in an emergency situation, particularly in the event of a cardiac arrest or heart attack.

Attendees will be taught the essential steps of compression-only CPR, a technique that has been proven to be highly effective in saving lives. In addition to CPR, the training will also cover the proper usage of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which are critical tools in the event of a heart attack.

The training will take place in a hands-on environment, allowing participants to practice the skills they’ve learned on adult mannequins. This interactive component helps ensure that attendees not only understand the theoretical aspects of CPR but also gain practical experience that can make a difference in real-life situations.

The training session is designed as a non-certification class, meaning no official certification will be given at the end of the session. However, it will provide valuable, life-saving skills for anyone who attends.

Addabbo, who represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, and Woodhaven, stressed the importance of CPR training in his statement.

“CPR training is not just a skill; it’s a vital lifeline. Empowering our communities with this knowledge can turn bystanders into lifesavers, making every second count in emergencies,” he said.

“I would like to thank the FDNY and the Woodhaven Residents Block Association for their support and co-sponsorship, which has allowed me to bring this important program to my district.”

This CPR training event is part of Addabbo’s broader initiative to enhance public safety and provide residents with access to crucial health and emergency training. By collaborating with the FDNY and WRBA, he is ensuring that Woodhaven residents have the tools they need to respond effectively to medical emergencies.

With heart attacks and cardiac arrests often happening unexpectedly, having trained individuals in the community can make all the difference in saving lives.

The event highlights the importance of CPR training and fosters a sense of community involvement. By coming together for this cause, local residents will gain valuable knowledge and strengthen the neighborhood’s bonds.

The WRBA’s monthly meeting provides the perfect platform for hosting this event, as it allows participants to learn important skills while also engaging with their local community.

For additional information about the event, interested individuals can contact the Woodhaven Residents Block Association or reach out to Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.